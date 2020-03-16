Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.95.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,458,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,778. The company has a market cap of $127.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

