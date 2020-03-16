Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Avista Capital Managing Member Acquires 542,349 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 542,349 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126,008.08.

Shares of ORGO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.92. 220,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,928. The firm has a market cap of $418.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Organogenesis Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

