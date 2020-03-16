Origin Sport 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.96 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 57.6% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $586,563.71 and $1.96 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

