Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.97% of Ormat Technologies worth $36,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,181.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $3.34 on Monday, reaching $59.76. 460,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.