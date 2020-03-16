OST Market Capitalization Reaches $5.62 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. OST has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $937,665.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OST Token Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,003,525 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com.

OST Token Trading

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinsuper, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, IDCM and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

