Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.08. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

