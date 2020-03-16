Oxford Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 369,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,907. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.02%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

