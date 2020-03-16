Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

OXSQ opened at $3.04 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $52,913.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 112,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

