Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Short Interest Up 5.2% in February

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pacific Drilling by 11.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Drilling by 3.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 19,986,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after buying an additional 662,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PACD. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pacific Drilling from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

PACD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.73. 456,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,018. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pacific Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($4.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 242.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

