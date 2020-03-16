PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 13th total of 14,940,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41.

PAGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after buying an additional 8,508,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,857,000 after buying an additional 3,153,814 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,030,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after buying an additional 1,451,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,744,000 after buying an additional 1,339,357 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,662,000 after buying an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

