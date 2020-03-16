Palo Alto Networks Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $151.57 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $138.55 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $2,818,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 875,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,560,275.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,340. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,274,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after purchasing an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,049,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $248,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.