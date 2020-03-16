ParkByte (PKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7,442.68

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. ParkByte has a total market cap of $7,442.68 and approximately $22.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParkByte Profile

ParkByte (CRYPTO:PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algo: SHA256 Ticker: PKB Block Time: 60seconds POW – ENDED Timeframe: ~27days POW Coins: 3,688,710 PKB 20% Premine: 922,178 PKB Premine Burn: 1,077,822 PKB Total POW Supply: 4,610,888 PKB POS Min Stake time: 1hour Year 1 – 5% Year 2 – 4% Year 3 and onwards 3% 25m Total Coin RPC Port= 59060 P2P Port= 58060 “

ParkByte Coin Trading

ParkByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

