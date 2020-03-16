Parkland Fuel (PKI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Parkland Fuel (TSE: PKI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00.

3/9/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$50.00.

3/6/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$51.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Parkland Fuel had its price target raised by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$51.00 to C$53.00.

Shares of PKI opened at C$32.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Parkland Fuel Corp has a 1 year low of C$29.81 and a 1 year high of C$49.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

