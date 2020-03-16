Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix Acquires 187,500 Shares

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix acquired 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $2,906,250.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.50. 76,998 shares of the company traded hands.

About Passage Bio

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

