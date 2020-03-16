Patientory Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 39.2% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex and LATOKEN. Patientory has a market capitalization of $120,919.65 and $108.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.02235270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00191746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00036360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00037053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107917 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

