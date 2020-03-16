Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 605,329 shares in the company, valued at $36,725,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $2,691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,614 shares of company stock valued at $654,689 and sold 89,401 shares valued at $4,940,709. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $722.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

