Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrizia Immobilien AG (SWX:P1Z) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.64 ($27.49).

P1Z has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €22.50 ($26.16) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Patrizia Immobilien has a twelve month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a twelve month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

Patrizia Immobilien Company Profile

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.