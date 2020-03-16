Patron Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene, Hotbit and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 46.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $20,823.85 and $332.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,648,363 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDAX, Exrates and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

