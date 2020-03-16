Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,199,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,568 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.64% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $33,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 384.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,323,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,297. The stock has a market cap of $407.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

