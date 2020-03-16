Paxos Standard One Day Volume Reaches $692.22 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00021831 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DDEX, CoinPlace and TOKOK. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $220.29 million and approximately $692.22 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000038 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000417 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 219,800,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,800,720 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, BigONE, BitMart, ABCC, Hotbit, SouthXchange, Iquant, Sistemkoin, Binance, BW.com, Bit-Z, P2PB2B, OKCoin, FCoin, CoinExchange, TOKOK, MXC, DDEX, Crex24, ZB.COM, C2CX, BitMax, CoinPlace, DigiFinex, Coinall, Gate.io, CoinBene, Bitfinex, KuCoin, OKEx, Coinbit, Kyber Network, CoinEx, WazirX, Coinsuper, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitrue and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

