PAYCENT (PYN) Reaches Market Cap of $17,503.60

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded down 43.8% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $17,503.60 and $335.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.02206148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00190532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034303 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00106924 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,987,825 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

