Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $33,286,000. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $19,837,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 829.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $11,749,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Paychex by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 446,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,958,000 after acquiring an additional 131,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $71.56 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

