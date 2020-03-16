Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $18,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $9.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.62. 398,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

