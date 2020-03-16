PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 118,528 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.06% of PBF Energy worth $39,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,125,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 553,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $16,569,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,689,988 shares of company stock worth $46,263,732. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF traded down $5.42 on Monday, hitting $10.58. 6,637,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $35.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

