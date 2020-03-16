PCHAIN (PI) Trading Down 35.3% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and IDEX. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $823,452.15 and approximately $83,943.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.04218790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00067859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PCHAIN is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,112,166 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

