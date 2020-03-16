Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group (LON:FAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Volution Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 223.33 ($2.94).

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $337.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.50. Volution Group has a one year low of GBX 151.50 ($1.99) and a one year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.30.

In other Volution Group news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

