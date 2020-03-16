PeepCoin (PCN) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 473.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. PeepCoin has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $157.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PeepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. In the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 857.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001702 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001449 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PCN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 132,951,170,265 coins and its circulating supply is 93,751,170,265 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PeepCoin

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, C-Patex, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PeepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

