Pennant Investors LP Has $13.30 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pennant Investors LP decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.8% of Pennant Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com stock traded down $95.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,689.15. 8,887,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,628,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,672.00 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,981.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,840.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

