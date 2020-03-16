Pennant Investors LP Reduces Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Pennant Investors LP lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 980,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up about 4.5% of Pennant Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pennant Investors LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ray C. Davis bought 801,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $4,979,178.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,142,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,977,371.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $53,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 786,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,203.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,285,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,544,667. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,305,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,022,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.22%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

