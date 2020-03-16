PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.30.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,767,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,723,000 after buying an additional 1,705,455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PMT opened at $15.00 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.