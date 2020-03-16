PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $14.36 on Monday, reaching $113.09. 10,703,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.44. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.42.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.