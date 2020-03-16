Perlin Reaches Market Cap of $3.84 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Perlin token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. In the last week, Perlin has traded 64.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00021813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.67 or 0.02236326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00190361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000723 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00034672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00035594 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,284,310 tokens. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

