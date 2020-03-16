PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetIQ in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

PetIQ stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $551.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

