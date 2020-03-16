Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pfenex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pfenex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PFNX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pfenex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Pfenex stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. Pfenex has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 327,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfenex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 1,043.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 237,956 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter.

Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

