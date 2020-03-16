Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $2.73 on Monday, reaching $29.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,359,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,604,389. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

