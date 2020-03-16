PHI Token (PHI) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, PHI Token has traded up 114.7% against the dollar. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $708,027.62 and $25,549.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PHI Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00002345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.02211403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00187725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00034223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00036052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00106078 BTC.

PHI Token Profile

PHI Token’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,636,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 tokens. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io.

Buying and Selling PHI Token

PHI Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

