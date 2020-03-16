Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.85.

Shares of PSX traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,755. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

