Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $222,864.14

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $222,864.14 and $22.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00164116 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00872636 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00041543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00033691 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00188854 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008230 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00120127 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 77,775,100 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.