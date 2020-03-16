Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Update

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 10,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $359,871.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,563,949 shares of company stock valued at $64,266,151.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Phreesia stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.