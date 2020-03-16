Pigeoncoin Price Down 23.1% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $39,272.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000596 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,796,834,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.