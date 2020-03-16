Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $108.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

PNW traded down $4.12 on Monday, hitting $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 164,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,179. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.22. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $76.88 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

