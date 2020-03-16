Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $546.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $8,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.