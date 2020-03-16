Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Nike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

Shares of NKE opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.50. Nike has a 12 month low of $71.76 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

