Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CommVault Systems in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the software maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. CommVault Systems has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 24.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

