Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 200.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

INO opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

