Piper Sandler Weighs in on Capri Holdings Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Capri in a research note issued on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Capri stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

