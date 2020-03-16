PiplCoin Market Cap Tops $68,985.32 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PiplCoin has a total market capitalization of $68,985.32 and approximately $45.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00019103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.20 or 0.02220021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00191047 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 158.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00034533 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00036114 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,754,497 tokens. The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

