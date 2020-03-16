Pirl (PIRL) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $295,457.70 and approximately $6,055.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 66,742,678 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

