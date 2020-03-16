PIVX (PIVX) Trading 31.8% Lower This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, PIVX has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00004031 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Bisq, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. PIVX has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $634,892.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00018370 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003969 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bisq, Graviex, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Coinroom, Coinbe, Crex24 and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

