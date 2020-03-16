POA (POA) Market Cap Tops $1.68 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bibox and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. POA has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $200,008.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Profile

Get POA alerts:

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

